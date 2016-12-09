Four shot, two critically, at funeral for motorcyclist in southwest Fresno

Two people were in critical condition and two others were wounded Friday afternoon at a funeral in southwest Fresno. The violence broke out at a service for a friend who died in a motorcycle crash last week.
Lt. Joe Gomez said a man was in very critical condition and a woman was faring only slightly better after they were shot at a hall at Fresno Street and Mayor Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.
Two women sustained gunshot wounds to their arms. Several people sped to Community Regional Medical Center after the gunshots broke out.
Police were sorting out what happened, but it appeared a brawl erupted during the service.
The service was being held for Brandon Porraz, 24, who was killed on his motorcycle Nov. 27 on the Highway 180 transition ramp to Highway 41.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
