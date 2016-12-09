Fresno police: Man arrested on felony charges after assaulting two officers

Fresno police arrested a man on felony charges of resisting arrest after he allegedly fought with two officers Friday morning in northwest Fresno.
The man was identified as Robert Johnson, 30. Lt. Joe Gomez said Johnson went to a home in the 5600 block of West Cotton Avenue, near the major intersection of Clinton and Polk avenues, and demanded to see his son. He was not allowed at the home and relatives called police. Gomez said Johnson “squared off” with two officers and began fighting them, striking both. The officers used a Taser stun device twice in an attempt to subdue Johnson to little effect. Gomez said an officer with a police dog was then sent for and officers negotiated with Johnson for 15 minutes. The dog was not released, but officers used the dog to bark at Johnson during the negotiations, which helped convinced him to surrender.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
