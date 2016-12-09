Sheriff’s deputy assaulted in downtown Fresno

A Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy working at the B.F. Sisk Courthouse in downtown Fresno was taken to the hospital Friday morning after he was assaulted.
The incident took place before the courthouse, in the 1100 block of O Street, opened, according to sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti. The deputy was struck in the head by the suspect, who is believed to be a homeless person who frequents the area. Police and sheriff’s deputies are searching for the man. Botti said the deputy is expected to fully recover. The suspect is known to deputies and a video which captured the assault is being reviewed.
