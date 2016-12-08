Fresno County Jail inmate who allegedly shot wife found dead

A man in custody for allegedly shooting his pregnant wife, who later died, committed suicide in his Fresno County Jail cell Thursday, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Manuel Servin Jr. was found dead in his individual cell during a routine check by a correctional officer around 11:30 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office said he hanged himself by tying fabric to a table inside his cell.
He had last been checked on an hour before he was found, and never exhibited behavior to show he was at risk for suicide, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office and district attorney’s office are investigating the incident.
Servin, 32, was jailed after he allegedly shot his wife, Karem Servin, 35, who was seven months pregnant during an incident on Oct. 19 in southeast Fresno. Her baby was delivered by emergency cesarean section at Community Regional Medical Center on Oct. 22. The baby was described as healthy at the time, but Karem Servin died Nov. 4.
Manuel Servin was arrested after the Fresno Police Department's SWAT team stormed the family's house. He was believed to be high on methamphetamine, police said at the time.
