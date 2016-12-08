This lawyer got an apology for bogus fraud charges, but still lost his wife and reputation

In an unusual move, a Fresno County judge has not only dismissed fraud charges against a Sanger lawyer, but apologized to him for a nearly three-year legal ordeal that has cost him his wife and reputation.
In dismissing charges against Sheldon Feigel, Superior Court Judge W. Kent Hamlin has gutted a high-profile California Department of Justice investigation that accused Feigel. 53, and Fresno lawyer Craig Mortensen, 63, engaged in a statewide housing scheme that led to to the fraudulent seizure of two dozens homes in several counties, including Fresno County.
On Wednesday, Hamlin granted the the prosecution’s motion to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning charges can’t be refiled against Feigel. The judge might making a similar ruling Thursday for Mortensen when the case resumes.
“Honestly, as I look at this case, I am puzzled as to how you were ever charged in this case and I’m disturbed by everything I’ve read about this case and how you and your family were treated in this case,” Hamlin told Feigel. “And since you won’t get the apology from the attorney general or the Department of Justice, on their behalf I’ll apologize for them.”
Fresno defense lawyer Mark Coleman, who represents Feigel, said his client is relieved to be exonerated. “He and his family have gone through a lot in the past few years,” he said, noting that at the time of Feigel’s arrest, he had no criminal history.
Feigel’s ordeal began in January 2014, when armed DOJ special agents raided his Sanger home, pointing weapons at him, his wife and children, Coleman said. The raid happened around 6:30 a.m. and when the Feigels were sleeping, said Coleman, who called the raided “heavy-handed and unprofessional.”
State agents later searched Feigel’s office. Feigel asked to speak to his attorney, but was denied. “He was then held in custody for 26 hours and denied his constitutional right to speak with his attorney,” Coleman said.
The California Attorney General’s Office issued a news release, announcing the arrests of Feigel, Mortensen, and Fresno residents Sandra Elaine Barton, Christopher Spencer Barton, Cambria Lisa Barton, and Daniel Paul Vedenoff.
They were charged in Fresno County Superior Court with 288 felony counts, including perjury, filing false court records and preparing false evidence. They were booked into the Fresno County Jail in lieu of bail ranging from $27,500 to $1.8 million and face restitution payments of at least $3.5 million, the Attorney General’s Office said.
The penalties ranged from 108 years in prison for Mortensen if convicted to eight years for Vedenoff, the Attorney General’s Office said. Feigel faced 15 years in prison if convicted.
Coleman said Wednesday that the raid and pending charges put a lot of stress on Feigel and his wife, Stacey.
Feigel is no longer a lawyer; he was disbarred in 2015. He now sells solar panels.
A month after the raid, Stacey Feigel, 48, was headed to court to support her husband when she collapsed while going through security of the downtown Fresno courthouse. Coleman said she suffered an apparent heart attack. She later was pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center, leaving her husband of more than 26 years with five children to raise.
According to the criminal complaint, the Barton family along with Vedenoff worked with Feigel and Mortensen to identify abandoned houses and file for adverse possession of the property to obtain the title. Under state law, an individual can claim adverse possession of property if he or she has occupied or claimed it and paid property taxes continuously for at least five years.
The complaint accused the Barton family and the two attorneys of providing fraudulent statements in court between 2006 and 2013 to obtain at least 23 homes in Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, Madera, Merced, Santa Barbara, San Mateo, Sonoma and Tulare counties.
The case was led by Attorney General Kamala Harris’s Mortgage Fraud Strike Force, which was created in May 2011 to investigate and prosecute misconduct at all stages of the mortgage process.
But in May 2015, state prosecutors suddenly dismissed the case against the seven defendants with the intention of refiling it, court records say.
When it was refiled in February this year only, Feigel and Mortensen were charged: Feigel faced 28 felony charges and Mortensen faced about 145 felony charges, court records say.
State prosecutors hinged their case on Sandra Elaine Barton, who testified this week in Hamlin’s court that she was given a plea agreement to testify. In exchange for her testimony, she pleaded guilty to perjury with hopes of remaining out of jail on an ankle monitor.
Sandra Barton testified Feigel never told her to lie in court filings and declarations. She also said Feigel didn’t know she was lying in the court filings and declarations.
In addition, she testified that Feigel trusted her and that he was honest.
On Wednesday, Hamlin said he was having a difficult time in deciding whether Mortensen should stand trial. “We have a witness who is obviously a horrible liar,” the judge said, referring to Sandra Barton. But Hamlin said she also might have been telling the truth in some parts of her testimony.
State prosecutors said Mortensen is linked to the housing scam; he ended up getting title to one piece of property. He also paid taxes on a piece of property, the prosecution said.
But Mortensen’s lawyer, Roger Nuttall, argued Mortensen’s actions don’t constitute a criminal act. “The AG just can’t make up evidence just because it wants to.”
