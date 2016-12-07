Driver tries to save a man who ran in front of his vehicle and was hit

A man who ran in front of a vehicle at night was struck and killed, Porterville police said Wednesday.
He has been identified as Vivian Gomez, 41. His hometown was not provided.
About 8 p.m. Tuesday, Rogelio Marquez, 38, of Porterville was driving south on Plano Street near Chase Avenue when a man ran west across Plano in front of his vehicle, police said.
Marquez could not stop in time and struck him, police said. The driver stopped to render aid until help arrived. Gomez died at the hospital.
The driver showed no signs of using alcohol or drugs and was fully cooperative, police said. The incident is being investigated by the major accident investigation team. Anyone with information should contact Officer Amber Coggins at 559-782-7400.
