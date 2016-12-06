Caruthers man sought in threats of violence against his family

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who made threats to his family Tuesday morning in Caruthers.
Parmbir Virk, 20, is 6 foot 1 inch and 170 pounds. He was last seen walking near Marks and Clemenceau avenues in Caruthers. Virk allegedly made violent threats to his family members, the Sheriff’s Office said.
It is believed that Virk may be armed and the public is asked to not approach him, but to call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
