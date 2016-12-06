Three men charged with murder of Mendota woman

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified three men arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Marty Sepe, 46, of Mendota, on Thursday.
Spokesman Tony Botti said murder charges were filed against Ruben Escobar, 27, Carlos Cruz, 22, and Darwin Gomez, 18.
Botti said Mendota police pulled the three men over shortly after the shooting as they were leaving the area where Sepe’s body was found, and detectives soon determined they were responsible. Sepe had been shot several times around 10 p.m. and left lying on the sidewalk in front of a home in the 500 block of Stamoules Street.
Detectives have not yet determined a motive for the crime, Botti said.
