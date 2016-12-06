Sheriff: Deputy shot in the leg because of a buckle

The sheriff’s deputy who shot himself in the leg Nov. 4 likely did so because his weapon got caught on a holster buckle, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
The incident happened in southeast Fresno where the deputy was working. He was wearing the gun in a thigh holster when it fired, striking him in the leg. He was treated and released from Community Regional Medical Center the same day.
After inspecting the equipment, the training unit staff concluded that the buckle likely got caught between the holster and the trigger, causing the gun to go off. The staff believes the gun did not fire on its own.
The office’s annual training plan for next year will include a synopsis of this incident and steps to avoid it.
The accidental shooting followed the accidental shooting death Oct. 31 of sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Lucas. A bullet fired accidentally from a colleague’s gun struck Lucas in the chest.
