Alleged drunken taxi driver hits a pedestrian in Visalia

Ataxi driver suspected of driving under the influence Saturday night in Visalia, struck a woman pedestrian, who was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with major injuries.
Visalia police saidTracy Chapman, 48, of Visalia, was on duty around 9 p.m. and driving an ABC Taxi Chevy Van north on Court Street, near Oak Avenue, when she hit a woman walking east to west across Court Street.
Visalia resident Sheyanne Romero, 28, was injured in the incident, authorities said.
Officials said they tested Chapmanand found her to be under the influence of a controlled substance. She was arrested for felony driving under the influence causing injury.
The case remains under investigation.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
