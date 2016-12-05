Fresno police seek help finding suspect in Arco AM/PM theft

Police are searching for a man who stole money from an Arco AM/PM on E. Olive Ave last month.
The crime happened on Nov. 11. Surveillance video shows the man walking from his car to the store. He is described as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a mustache and was wearing a hat with a Denver Broncos logo.
Police are also looking for the car in the video, which has California plates that end in 124. It is a 2002 or 2003 4 -door BMW 3 series in either dark blue or grey.
Anyone with information about the suspect or his vehicle should call detective Donnie Dinnell at (559) 621-6334 or the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.
