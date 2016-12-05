State lawman and his brother tried to evict a naked woman. Now they face charges.

A California Department of Justice special agent supervisor and his brother have been cited on misdemeanor charges of trespassing and battery in connection with an armed altercation with a naked woman at a Fresno mobile home park last month.
Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez said Monday that police plan to submit investigative reports to the District Attorney’s Office for charges against DOJ special agent supervisor Matt Knittle, 47, of Clovis, and his brother, Michael Knittle, 49, of Fresno.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Stonegate Estates mobile home park, a senior citizens community on Herndon Avenue, west of Blackstone Avenue.
The victim, who called 911, told police that she was naked when Matt Knittle burst into her bedroom, identified himself as a DOJ agent and pointed a gun at her, Gomez said. The victim also had a gun, but she said she never pointed it at Knittle, Gomez said.
An altercation ensued and the victim was assaulted by Knittle and his brother, Gomez said. The victim received minor injuries.
A telephone call to Matt Knittle at his DOJ office was not returned. Michael Knittle could not be reached to comment.
The Knittles were given a citation with a February court date, Gomez said.
According to Gomez, the victim had been staying with the owner of the mobile home when she was asked to leave on Nov. 18, but wouldn’t. The owner then called her friend, Matt Knittle, to come over and ask the victim to leave.
Once police took control of the incident, officers took the victim’s gun as evidence. Police notified Knittle’s DOJ supervisor, who came to the scene and took Knittle’s gun, Gomez said.
Pablo Lopez: 559-441-6434, @beecourts
