Clovis woman who was pregnant when she caused fatal DUI crash gets 11 years in prison

A woman from Clovis who caused a deadly wreck on Highway 41 near Road 200 while pregnant and intoxicated was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison.
Candice Ooley, 23, pleaded guilty to all charges Oct. 21, including gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI.
On May 20 this year, Ooley was traveling northbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze when she slammed into the rear of a 2006 Hummer H3, killing 47-year-old Frederico Nunez Silva and injuring three passengers, all from Lemoore. Her BAC was 0.32 at the time of the crash, putting her four times above the legal limit.
Ooley was reportedly around six to eight months pregnant during the wreck, and gave birth behind bars in July. Family members are caring for her child.
Comments