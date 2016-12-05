60-year-old man killed by drunken driver south of Mendota, CHP says

1:07 See the sights, take a test drive at the Central California Auto Show Pause

0:50 Bullard High club helps those in need

1:04 Death penalty verdict in trial of man guilty of 3-year-old's murder

1:05 State champs: Fresno City wins first state volleyball title

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:51 Fresno Mayor Swearengin: 'we're going to see a dramatically different city'

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

0:53 Gearing up for Black Friday: It's a lot of work