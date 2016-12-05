60-year-old man killed by drunken driver south of Mendota, CHP says

A 60-year-old man has died and two others were hurt Sunday after the car they were riding in was hit by a drunken driver south of Mendota, the California Highway Patrol said.
The CHP said Narciso Lopez Mejia, 34, of Mendota, was legally drunk when his 2003 Mitsubishi veered into the opposing lane of Highway 180 east of San Benito Avenue and hit a 2010 Nissan head-on.
One passenger in the Nissan, whose name was not released pending notification of his family, was killed. Its driver and another passenger suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
According to investigators, Mejia was not hurt and ran from the crash site. He was later found and arrested.
