Sheriff’s Office seeks help with Orange Cove stabbing death

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding the killing of a man in Orange Cove on Nov. 23.
Angel “Lil Navajo” Esquibel, 25, was stabbed in the Orchard Village Apartments on 1555 E. South Ave around 8:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.
He was transported to the hospital, where he later died. The Orange Cove Police Department turned the case over to the Sheriff’s Office, but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 559-600-3111, Detective Jose Diaz at 559-600-8206 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
