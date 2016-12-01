She had a good life. Then she posted her brother’s thoughts on Facebook. Now she’s headed to prison.

0:52 Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer discusses suspected domestic violence death Pause

1:19 Fresno police catch suspect after pit bull shot

0:59 Pregnant woman dies in shooting but baby saved

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:07 Sanger football vs Sunnyside| Nov. 25, 2016

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices

1:26 Fresno State women's basketball vs USF highlights