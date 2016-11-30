Jury returning with sentencing verdict in murder/torture trial

The jury has reached a verdict in the penalty phase of the Christopher Cheary murder trial and is returning to the courtroom at the Tulare County Superior Court.
The jury met briefly Wednesday morning to resume deliberations on whether to sentence Cheary to the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder and torture of Sophia Acosta, 3.
The jury got the case Tuesday morning after closing arguments ended in the penalty phase.
On Nov. 14, the same jury found Cheary, 25, guilty of first-degree murder in Sophia death five years ago. At the time, Cheary was living with the girl and her mother in an Exeter apartment where she found unconscious. Sophia died May 11, 2011 at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County, a few days after being taken from the Exeter apartment to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia and later to Valley Children’s. The cause of death was blunt force trauma.
The jury also found true the special circumstances of sexual penetration with a foreign object and torture, making him eligible to be prosecuted for the death penalty.
Cheary was arrested several days later and has been in jail since.
At the trial, the girl’s mother Ericka Smith, who was never charged, testified she had gone to Visalia by bus to obtain heroin for Cheary. When she returned, Sophia and her younger sister were asleep in an upstairs bedroom, she said. She closed the door and went downstairs.
Cheary smoked heroin and they both smoked marijuana, she testified. She heard a thud upstairs and went to check on it.
“I went up and found Sophia laying on the ground,” she testified. The girl had her arm across her mouth and she saw vomit around her mouth, she said.
“Her eyes were in the back of her head,” she testified. “She was not conscious.”
Smith said she panicked and called 911 and rushed to a neighbor’s apartment for help.
This story will be updated.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
