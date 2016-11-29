Police: Pit bull that attacked officer’s dog shot in southeast Fresno

A Fresno police officer was forced to shoot a pit bull that attacked his service dog during a search for a wanted parolee Tuesday afternoon in southeast Fresno, police reported.
The incident took place in the 4800 block of East Atchison Street, near the major intersection of Church and Cedar avenues.
Lt. Jose Garza said officers received word that Nhia Vang, 30, who was wanted on suspicion of auto theft and possession of stolen property, was at his home in the neighborhood. As officers were entering the front of the house, Vang ran out the back door, but returned to the home when he learned officers were in the alley.
Garza said that at the same time, the service dog was with his handler in the home when he was attacked by the large pit bull. Garza said the animals “locked on each other,” and they were pulled outside where the officer shot the pit bull to save his own dog.
The police dog then found Vang in the attic, according to Garza, and he was taken into custody after he was bitten on the leg.
Garza said the police dog is expected to be fine.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments