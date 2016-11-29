Police: Pit bull that attacked officer’s dog shot in southeast Fresno

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber Pause

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

4:19 Sheriff speaks after two officers shot at Fresno County Jail

2:37 Jail shooting witness: 'Tragedy for Fresno'

0:49 Deputies on scene at Fresno County Jail after reports of active shooter

4:02 Fresno County Supervisor Henry R. Perea shooting of jail officers

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools?