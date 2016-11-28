20 unlicensed Fresno contractors cited by Licensing Board, 1 arrested

Twenty people in Fresno were caught operating their business without legal licenses, and one person went to jail, the Contractors State Licensing Board announced.
In the undercover operation conducted Nov. 16 and 17, investigators with the Contractors State Licensing Board posed as owners of a home near the San Joaquin Country Club and invited the unlicensed contractors to request home improvement project bids.
Following the undercover sting operation, two people were found to be repeat offenders, and one was taken to jail for failing to appear in court for the previous operation. Another person found operating a business without a license had his contractor’s license revoked last month after a criminal conviction related to functions of a contractor. Four people were cited for failing to carry workers’ compensation insurance for employees.
Investigators also found that fees being charged by the unlicensed contractors were beyond legal requirements; California law requires a license for home improvement jobs that cost $500 or more. Two people also allegedly requested excessive down payments.
Of the 20 unlicensed contractors, 17 were reported to be advertising their business even when they were not certified by the state.
The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office and the California Highway Patrol assisted with the operation.
All persons cited for illegally operating their business are scheduled to appear in the Fresno County Superior Court on Feb. 7 or 8.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
