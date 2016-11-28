Woman recovering after being shot in leg in central Fresno

A 43-year-old woman was sent to the hospital Monday night after she was shot once in the leg in central Fresno, Lt. Steve Card said.
The woman is expected to recover at Community Regional Medical Center after she was shot in the lower left leg around 7:40 p.m. at Fairmont and Holt avenues.
Card said there were few clues about what led to the shooting. The woman lives in the area and it’s not known who fired the bullet that struck her.
Card said the woman was in the breezeway of an apartment complex, below a stairway, when she was shot. Investigators were interviewing witnesses.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
