Allensworth woman, 23, gets 18-to-life in prison in fatal DUI crash

An Allensworth woman was sentenced Monday to 18 years to life in prison for a 2014 drunken driving crash that killed a 57-year-old man, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced.
Otilia Pineda, 23, was convicted by a jury in July of second-degree murder, driving while under the influence causing bodily injury, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, failure to perform a legal duty following a collision and a misdemeanor count of being an unlicensed driver. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2014 on Highway 43 between Avenue 8 and Avenue 16.
Investigators found Pineda’s ID in the vehicle she crashed and she was later arrested.
An allegation of a previous DUI conviction in 2012 where Pineda was accused of leaving the scene of a crash that caused injury to the victim was also found true by the jury.
