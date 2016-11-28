Allensworth woman, 23, gets 18-to-life in prison in fatal DUI crash

1:12 Fresno County law officers: Don't drive when drunk, or high on weed Pause

0:59 Pregnant woman dies in shooting but baby saved

0:41 Nearly 1,000 pot plants found in Fresno house, sheriff says

1:33 Community, law enforcement come out to honor fallen Stanislaus County deputy

4:30 Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson discusses arrest of shooting suspect

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep

3:27 Surveillance video shows gun-toting suspects in Johnny Quik robbery

0:49 Rainy night didn't stop this guy from casing neighborhood vehicles

0:54 Fresno police investigate homicide west of Highway 99

0:29 Woman followed, thrown to ground in purse snatching caught on video