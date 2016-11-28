Police: Thief walked out of Sears with $1,000 worth of Levis, then went back for more

A man suspected of bolting from a Visalia Sears store Sunday afternoon with more than $1,000 worth of Levis was arrested after he returned to the same store an hour later, Visalia police said.
David Vargas Ortiz, 46, of Farmersville, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, a warrant, a drug charge and driving on a suspended license, police said.
Police said Sears reported the theft of the Levis about 3:30 p.m. after it was captured on surveillance video. About an hour later, Sears security alerted police that the same man had returned to the store. Police located the suspect in the Sears parking lot and arrested him.
Police said they linked Ortiz to at least one other similar theft, and were looking to see whether he might be responsible for other similar thefts at other Mooney Boulevard retailers.
