Man yells something about a gang, then starts firing and hits victim in the leg

4:19 Sheriff speaks after two officers shot at Fresno County Jail Pause

2:37 Jail shooting witness: 'Tragedy for Fresno'

0:49 Deputies on scene at Fresno County Jail after reports of active shooter

4:02 Fresno County Supervisor Henry R. Perea shooting of jail officers

0:43 Families play in new snow Sunday at Shaver Lake

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:24 Decision 2016 - Election Day #VOTE

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools?