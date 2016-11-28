Man yells something about a gang, then starts firing and hits victim in the leg

A man was shot in the leg Monday morning in an apparent gang-related shooting in southeast Fresno, police reported.
The incident occurred about 11:45 a.m. at Church and Maple avenues. Lt. Joe Gomez said the victim was walking southbound on Maple when he passed another man who shouted something about a Fresno-area gang, pulled out a handgun and fired twice at the victim before running northbound.
One of the bullets hit the victim in the thigh. The wound was thought by police to be not life-threatening. Both men were in their 20s. The suspect had dreadlocks, was wearing a white jacket and was of a medium build. Police on foot, aided by a helicopter, were unable to find the suspect in the surrounding neighborhood.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
