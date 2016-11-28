Suspect in a Tulare County murder is on the run. Can you help find him?

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for murder in Cutler.
Jose Luis Gonzalez, 51, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone who knows where he is should call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or call anonymously at 559-725-4194.
About 11:45 a.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a home in the 40500 block of Road 124 about an assault.
Deputies found a 30-year-old man bleeding from a penetration wound to his upper chest and started first aid. He was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia where he was treated further but died. His name has not been released.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
