Crime

November 27, 2016 12:13 PM

Man found dead in Porterville in possible homicide

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide in Porterville.

Tulare County Sheriff deputies went to the 28800 block of Worth Drive in Porterville just after 5 a.m. Sunday and found a man dead near Bartlett Park, east of Porterville.

The man was unidentified, but is a Hispanic between 18 to 25 years of age.

Detectives are treating the discovery as a homicide. Anyone with information can contact Tulare County sheriff’s detectives on the case at 559-733-6218.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos