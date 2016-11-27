CHP: Suspected drunken driver in stolen truck badly injures Dinuba woman

A Dinuba woman suffered major internal injuries Saturday night after she was hit by an oncoming vehicle that was allegedly stolen, the California Highway Patrol said.
The woman, identified as Aurora Alcantar, 39, was driving south on Road 56 approaching Avenue 408 west of Dinuba when she was hit by a 2001 GMC who had tried to pass her.
The CHP reported that when Alcantar was making a left turn onto Avenue 408 around 8:30 p.m., the driver of the GMC, who was not identified and is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol, struck the left side of Alcantar’s 2013 Kia.
Alcantar was badly injured, but a juvenile passenger was not. CHP says the driver and passenger of the GMC were not wearing their seat belts.
The CHP said both people in the GMC left the scene in a separate vehicle following the crash.
Alcantar was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation by the CHP.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
