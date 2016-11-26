Drunken driver found with gun and ammunition near Caruthers

A Fresno man was found with an unregistered gun and about 40 rounds of ammunition, after he was arrested for drunken driving near Caruthers Saturday morning, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said they booked Giovanni Herrera, 26, into the Fresno County Jail on charges of gun and ammunition possession, drunken driving and resisting arrest. Herrera’s bail is set at $100,000.
Around midnight, deputies said they spotted Herrera’s vehicle swerving near Mountain View and Orange avenues and pulled him over. According to officials, Herrera became resistant and pushed the deputy away after a California Highway Patrol Officer arrived to conduct a field sobriety test. After officers placed him in handcuffs, they tested Herrera and it revealed that the alcohol in his system was over the legal limit.
Before authorities called a tow truck, they said they searched the inside of the GMC Yukon and found a SKS semi-automatic rifle and two magazines filled with ammunition, one 10-round magazine was filled more than halfway and the other was a 30-round magazine that was about full.
Officials said they discovered Herrera did not have a permit and also had an outstanding arrest warrant in Kern County for drug related charges.
Anyone with information on Herrera should contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
