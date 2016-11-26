Cutler man dies from assault injuries despite medical efforts

A 30-year-old man has died from assault injuries after he was transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital Saturday morning, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they arrived at a residence on the 40500 block of Road 124 in Cutler around 11:45 p.m. and found the unidentified victim bleeding from a penetration wound to his upper chest. First aid treatment was conducted on the man and he was later transported to the hospital where he died, officials said.
Authorities said the man was assaulted, but they have no other details on the incident or the party responsible for the crime.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Ramos at 559-735-1884 or Tulare County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 559-733-6218.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
