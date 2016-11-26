Man arrested for firing gun, hitting a car in central Fresno

Multiple calls just after 7 p.m. Friday led police to a man suspected of firing his gun in central Fresno and crashing into a parked car.
Police responded to Tyler Avenue and Thesta Street and found a white Honda in the 1200 block of North Doon Way with the driver, Jesus Espinoza, 25, inside. Espinoza was the suspected shooter and a Bulldog gang member.
A concealed .32-caliber revolver was found on the driver’s side floor of the vehicle and had four spent shell casings in the cylinder.
When Espinoza allegedly hit the parked car, police say he left the bumper and license plate at the scene.
Police arrested him for charges including reckless discharge of a firearm, altering a serial number on a firearm, concealing a firearm inside a vehicle and hit and run.
Police want to remind the public of the “Felon with a Gun” program, where the public can earn $500 for giving information that leads to the arrest of felons with firearms.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7869) and remain anonymous.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments