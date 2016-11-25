Orange Cove man dies after being stabbed

An Orange Cove man is dead after he was stabbed Wednesday night, said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti.
Orange Cove Police found Angel Esquibel, 25, around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Avenue in Orange Cove with stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died, said Botti.
Homicide detectives from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were asked to take over the investigation, but no arrests have been made.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
