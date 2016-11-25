Burglar with stolen handguns arrested near Fashion Fair by Fresno police

A 17-year-old escaping from a burgled house with two handguns was captured Friday morning by Fresno police near Fashion Fair mall.
The suspect, who was not identified because of his age, also was carrying a large pickle jar full of coins when he was detained in Cary Park by a motorcycle officer, Lt. Joe Gomez said.
The burglary took place at a home on Pico Avenue just west of Angus Street. Neighbors noticed that a screen on a back window at the home had been taken off and that a large duffel bag was under the window and they called police.
The burglar already had made his getaway out the front door, but he was spotted by another neighbor who thought it unusual that the suspect was carrying the large jar. He was located by the police officers and a Fresno County sheriff’s helicopter crew in the park and taken into custody.
Gomez said the suspect was carrying a stolen Ruger .357 caliber revolver and a .45 caliber semi-automatic when he was detained. The guns were brand new and one still had the price tag attached.
When officers investigated the duffel bag still under the window, they discovered that it had a large amount of ammunition inside. In the garage of the house, officers also found several high-powered rifles and a shotgun that the burglar apparently was planning to come back for. Police returned the property to the homeowner.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
