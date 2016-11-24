Man stabbed after confusing another man for his cousin

A 27-year-old man was stabbed Thursday night in central Fresno after he went to pick up his cousin and confused another man for him, said Lt. Mark Hudson.
The victim suffered a stab wound to his left shoulder, but was he stable when he was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, authorities said.
Hudson said police responded to a call from the victim around 8 p.m. at the 1500 block of west Pontiac Way after the victim fled after being stabbed near Dakota and West avenues.
The man said he tried talking to the suspect, thinking it was his cousin whom he was there to pick up, officials said. It is unknown why the suspect stabbed the victim.
The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s. No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information should contact Fresno police at 559-621-7000.
