Police are looking for a suspect linked to four sexual assaults near Fresno State

1:39 A jail is a community, too. Inmates send get-well cards to wounded officers Pause

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

1:25 Homeless dinner held at Roeding Park

1:31 Inside the new holiday attractions at California Adventure

1:42 One of Fresno State football's worst seasons ever coming to an end

0:51 Thanksgiving 2016 by the numbers

2:06 Fresno State adjusts to Jeff Tedford hiring

0:48 Jeff Tedford is the new Fresno State head coach

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat