Police are looking for a suspect linked to four sexual assaults near Fresno State

Fresno police are searching for a man they believe is connected to at least four sexual assaults near Fresno State dating back to June.
The suspect is black, between the ages of 22 and 30, about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, and between 160 and 190 pounds. He wears either a blue or black hooded sweatshirt.
All four assaults occurred in the same area – near the northwest corner of Barstow and Cedar avenues.
Back on June 25 at 1 a.m., the suspect approached a victim as she was walking to her apartment in the 1600 block of East Barstow Avenue. He ran up to the victim and grabbed her buttocks, police said.
On Oct. 23 at 7:50 p.m., he approached a victim while she was on her cell phone in the 5400 block of North Cedar Avenue. The suspect grabbed her breast with his hand, but she was able to flee. The suspect chased her to her friend’s apartment where the suspect fled east through the complex towards the pool, police said.
Immediately after, at 7:57 p.m. another victim entered her gated complex in the 1600 block of East Barstow Avenue and held the door open for the suspect. The suspect followed her, and when she reached the bottom of her stairs, the suspect pushed her to the ground and reached under her dress and grabbed her vagina over her underwear, police said. The victim turned around and the suspect stood facing her for a moment and then fled north across the courtyard.
On Nov. 13 at 10 p.m., the victim was walking to her apartment from the carport in the 5500 North Cedar Avenue. As she went up the stairs, she heard the suspect approach her. She stopped to see who it was, and the suspect grabbed her buttocks. The suspect then tried to wrap his arms around the victim, but she was able to kick him away and scream for help.
Police are asking anyone who may have been of a victim of this man to call Detective Josh Alexander at 559-621-2471.
The department is working with Fresno State police, Clovis police and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office to identify and apprehend this suspect.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
