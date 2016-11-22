Fresno man convicted of shooting man near playground

A Fresno man was sentenced Tuesday in Fresno County Superior Court to 40 years to life in prison for killing a 45-year-old man near Quigley Playground in west-central Fresno on July 4, 2014.
During the trial, prosecutor Brian Hutchins said Vance Eugene Sams Jr., 41, fatally shot Raymond Fisher near the intersection of Teilman Avenue and Saginaw Way. Fisher was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died about three hours after the shooting. Sams was arrested two days later.
The jury deliberated four days before finding Sams guilty of second-degree murder with the personal use of a gun.
