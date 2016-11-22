Driver arrested in alleged DUI crash that kills pedestrian

A suspected drunken driver has been arrested after her vehicle hit a pedestrian who died, Visalia police said.
About 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Florinda M. Taylor, 52, of Visalia, was driving a 2008 Ford Ranger south on Mooney Boulevard and struck Joel Calderon Estrada, 74, of Visalia, as he was crossing the street at Burrel Avenue.
Estrada suffered major injuries and died at Kaweah Delta Medical Center.
Taylor was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. The case is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
