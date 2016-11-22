Drug dealer with assault rifle, clown masks arrested, Fresno police say

Police say they arrested a man who was selling narcotics while armed with an assault rifle in southwest Fresno.
Sgt. Walter Boston identified the man as Brandon Brown, 33. The arrest took place about 9:30 a.m. Monday after officers received complaints about an armed drug dealer near Elm and North avenues.
Boston said Brown was possessed a gram of cocaine, two grams of methamphetamine, a gram of crack cocaine and pharmaceutical tablets.
MAGEC anti-gang officers also seized an AR-15 rifle with three 30-round magazines, ammunition and two clown masks.
Boston said police want to know if the clown masks were used in armed robberies and have distributed photos of them to other law enforcement agencies.
Brown was booked on drug and weapons charges.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments