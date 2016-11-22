Police looking for armed robber who struck Fresno liquor store

Police are asking for help apprehending an armed robber who struck a northeast Fresno liquor store Nov. 16.
The robbery took place about 4 p.m. at Dan’s Liquor in the 4000 block of North Marks Avenue. The hooded suspect went behind the front counter and assaulted the clerk. The clerk tried to fight off the bandit, but was subdued when the bandit pulled a knife.
After the clerk opened two cash registers, the bandit took money from the tills and fled out the door and over a block wall behind the store.
The suspect was described as being about 45 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 160 to 170 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to detective Pat Mares at 559-621-2080 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Jim Guy
