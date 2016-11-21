L.A. rape suspect caught in Fresno by U.S. marshals

A man wanted for alleged rape in Los Angeles County was arrested by U.S. marshals in Fresno, authorities said.
Salvador Martinez was arrested by a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force near Fresno on Friday afternoon, just days after Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials released his photograph to the public and named him a suspect in the Nov. 13 rape in Maywood, authorities said in a news release. Maywood is a city southeast of Los Angeles.
Martinez, 28, was booked on suspicion of rape and is due in court Tuesday, said L.A. County sheriff’s Lt. Todd Deeds.
Authorities say that a week ago, Martinez broke into a woman’s home near Slauson and Maywood avenues between midnight and 4 a.m. and raped her. They believe he may be linked to a series of other break-ins last month in Maywood, where two women and a 13-year-old girl were assaulted, Deeds said.
The attacks, which occurred over two weeks in October, have raised fears among residents and prompted city officials to offer a $5,000 reward for the suspect’s arrest.
