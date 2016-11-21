He told detectives he shot the farmer, but jury decides it wasn’t first-degree murder

The man accused of fatally shooting Biola raisin farmer George Salwasser Jr. in May 2014 was found not guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder, but the Fresno County Superior Court jury was hung on second-degree murder or manslaughter charges.
The jury was sent back to continue deliberating to see whether they could reach agreement on lesser charges against Jose Canas, 34.
After his arrest, Canas confessed to sheriff’s detectives that he had shot Salwasser twice in the neck and upper back.
But in his trial, he testified that his accomplice – Adrian Aceves – shot Salwasser while the farmer held a gun and a cell phone to his ear after making a 911 call to report that two men were on his property taking rims off a pickup truck.
During the trial, prosecutor William Lacy said Salwasser, 38, was killed around 6:15 p.m. on May 8, 2014, after he confronted Aceves and Canas stripping a stolen pickup in an open field near Howard and Shields avenues, south of the tiny town of Biola.
Salwasser held a gun and had a cell phone to his ear when he was fatally shot after making a 911 call to report that two men on his property were taking rims off a pickup truck.
Fabian Mansanalez had stolen the truck earlier that day in Fresno. He then drove the stolen truck to his sister’s home to enlist her husband, Aceves, to help him sell the truck’s tires and rims. Lacy said Aceves called his friend Canas, and they arranged to meet in an isolated area at Howard and Shields avenues.
While the truck was being stripped, Fabian Mansanalez and his sister, Maria Mansanalez, drove to a store a mile away to buy soda and snacks. Meanwhile, Salwasser pulled up to the crime scene in his pickup. He had a .380 Ruger in one hand and a cellphone in the other. He told Aceves and Canas he was calling police.
When Aceves started to walk away, Salwasser told him to stop. Once Salwasser diverted his attention toward Aceves, Canas pulled a .38-caliber revolver from his pants pocket and shot Salwasser, Lacy told the jury.
But in his trial, Canas testified that Aceves shot Salwasser. He told the jury that he lied to detectives because he feared his accomplices would harm him and his family.
He also testified that Aceves forced him at gunpoint to take Salwasser’s gun.
During the trial, Aceves denied shooting Salwasser, testifying that he was walking away when he heard gunfire.
Jurors also heard a 911 tape in which Salwasser is shot while talking to a dispatch operator. He died within four to seven minutes of being shot, Lacy said.
The defendant testified that he lied to detectives about killing Salwasser because he feared his accomplices would harm him and his family.
Shortly after the shooting, deputies arrested Aceves and Maria Mansanalez after she crashed her SUV in a nearby field. Fabian Mansanalez and Canas were arrested the next day.
The murder weapon was never found. But Salwasser’s .380 Ruger was found months later in Merced County. An associate of Canas had it, court records say.
After turning himself in, Fabian Mansanalez helped sheriff’s detectives find a .25-caliber Beretta that belonged to Aceves and was in the SUV.
In October, Fabian Mansanalez was sentenced to seven years in prison after a jury found him guilty of possession of a stolen vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Jurors rejected a charge of murder.
Court records say Maria Mansanalez and Aceves accepted plea agreements to testify against Canas and Fabian Mansanalez. Aceves pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a stolen pickup. He faces 11 years and eight months in prison. Maria Mansanalez pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the killing of Salwasser and possession of a stolen pickup. She faces up to three years and eight months in prison. They will be sentenced on Dec. 9.
