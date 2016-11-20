Store clerk shot in Fresno County, two suspects flee

A store employee in Fresno County is in surgery after he was shot Sunday night when two people entered the store to rob it.
Sheriff’s Lt. Joe Smith said two black males entered the Shop-N-Gas Liquor store on Shields Avenue just east of Blythe Avenue around 7 p.m. and shot the clerk. No one else was injured.
Smith said the victim was in surgery at Community Regional Medical Center. His identity was not released Sunday night.
There was no further description of the suspects other than they were wearing a mask when they shot the store employee.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments