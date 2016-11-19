Early morning shooting in Farmersville sends man, 38, and girl, 17, to hospital

A man and a girl with serious gun injuries who showed up at a hospital in Tulare County are believed to be the victims of a shooting in Farmersville early Saturday morning.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department said their Interagency Gang Enforcement Team is investigating that shooting as an attempted murder. It took place in the 500 block of East Front Street just after 2 a.m.
Farmersville police officers arrived at the scene and found a fence and vehicle struck by gunfire, with shell casings and bullet fragments still in the roadway.
During the investigation, officers received a call that a 38-year-old man and 17-year-old girl had shown up at a hospital with gun injuries. The man had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and the girl was shot in her left hand.
The sheriff’s department said the male victim is a known Southern Gang member from Porterville. Both victims were in stable condition Saturday as they were treated for nonlethal injuries.
The sheriff’s department has not determined who fired the shots but say it came from an unknown type white vehicle as the victims sat in a car.
No arrests have been made in the attempted murder investigation, but the sheriff’s department said a shooting witness located by police was arrested for possession of weapons.
Ronnie Jack Drumm, 35, of Farmersville was arrested around 6 a.m. after he was found with a handgun, short-barreled rifle and sawed-off shotgun.
The sheriff’s department said Drumm is a known Southern Gang member and was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments