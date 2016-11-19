Police: Robbers leave woman with broken facial bones during attack to take her phone

A Fresno woman suffered several broken bones in her face Friday after police say two other woman attacked her and stole her cellphone.
Fresno police Sgt. Jerardo Chamalbide said the victim identified Gloria Barajas, 22, and Nicole Jaquez, 23, as her attackers after police surrounded their east-central Fresno home.
When police arrived, Barajas and Jaquez ran from the house and hid in the back yard.
Chamalbide said Barajas and Jaquez, both bulldog gang members, beat up the victim and stole her cell phone while she was on the ground in the area of Chestnut Avenue and Highway 180 Friday around 8:45 a.m.
The victim told police the women threatened to kill her if she followed them or called police.
When the two woman were located by police, the victim’s cellphone was found in Baraja’s purse.
Both women were booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, probation violation and felony battery.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
