Fresno State professor robbed of car in campus parking lot

A Fresno State professor had her car stolen at gunpoint from a campus parking lot by two suspects Thursday evening, Fresno police and the university said.
The professor had parked her car around 7 p.m. in parking lot M, in the northeast corner of Shaw and Maple avenues, and was getting out when an armed man approached and pointed a small revolver at her. As she was forced her out of the vehicle, another robber entered the passenger side and they drove off with the victim’s car east on Shaw Avenue, said Fresno State police.
Police are still looking for the vehicle and the thieves.
The vehicle is a 2004 black, two-door Pontiac GTO with license plate number 6VDL387.
The victim said the suspects wore similar clothing, a mask, a dark colored hoodie and khaki pants. Both are believed to be 5-feet 8-inches tall and thin built.
Fresno State police advise those on campus to not walk alone, be aware of surroundings and use the blue light phones to contact them in case of an emergency.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
