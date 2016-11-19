Fresno State professor robbed of car in campus parking lot

2:17 Police Chief Dyer on fatal shooting of man by Fresno officers Pause

4:30 Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson discusses arrest of shooting suspect

1:33 Community, law enforcement come out to honor fallen Stanislaus County deputy

1:30 Buchanan tops Clovis in D-I boys water polo final

2:06 Fresno State adjusts to Jeff Tedford hiring

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:26 Best Buy at Fresno's River Park rehearses for Black Friday crush

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

0:48 Makenzie Huskey lobs El Diamante to girls water polo title