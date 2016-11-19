Blind woman shot while walking in her central Fresno neighborhood

A blind woman was sent Community Regional Medical Center Saturday afternoon after she was shot while walking in her neighborhood in central Fresno, said Fresno police Lt. Carl McKnight.
The woman, in her mid- to late 50s, was shot once in her leg and was conscious while leaving the scene. Police said the injury was not lethal.
Around 2:40 p.m., the woman was walking with a relative near Clark Street and Clay Avenue when a man in white, two-door, mid-size vehicle leaned out of the car window and fired his gun repeatedly, McKnight said.
Officers said some witnesses were not cooperative.
It is unknown whether the incident is gang-related, but officials say the area is known for gang activity.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments