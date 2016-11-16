Bookkeeper arrested in theft of nearly $300,000 from Fresno fruit company

The bookkeeper of a Fresno fruit company has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling nearly $300,000 over a year and a half from her employer, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Brandy Mabry, 52, of Fresno was arrested Tuesday night at a home in the 500 block of West Celeste Avenue in northwest Fresno.
Mabry was secretary and bookkeeper for Simone Fruit Company, located near West Shields and North Chateau Fresno avenues in Fresno. A company official alerted the sheriff's office Oct. 7 that Mabry was suspected of stealing from the company.
Detectives found evidence dating back to March 2015 that Mabry had altered business checks and deposited the money into her personal bank account. Mabry stole approximately $287,000 through the scheme, the sheriff's office said.
She was booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of embezzlement, grand theft by an employee and forgery.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff's Ag Task Force at (559) 600-8150.
