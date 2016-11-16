Police seek help finding suspect in central Fresno stabbing Sunday

Fresno police are asking for help finding a man sought in connection with a murder Sunday night in central Fresno.
The victim was stabbed to death after a disturbance that began about 8:40 p.m. at the Shell gasoline station at Blackstone and Dakota avenues. Officers found the male victim in the parking lot. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died. After the stabbing, the suspect, described as a white male about 30 years old, ran north on Blackstone Avenue and west on Saginaw Way. He is described as being about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP, detective David Fenstermaker at 559-621-2441 or Adrian Alvarez at 559-621-2407.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
