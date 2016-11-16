Crime

November 16, 2016 9:08 AM

Oakhurst man arrested after woman found dead in truck on Highway 41

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

An Oakhurst man was booked on charges of murder and attempted murder Wednesday after Madera County sheriff’s deputies found a woman dead and a man injured at a crash on Highway 41 north of Oakhurst.

The man was identified as George Taylor-Windsor, 26. The names of the victims were not released.

Sheriff’s spokesman Bill Ward said deputies learned of the homicide after responding to a call about a man knocking on doors and calling for help just before midnight Tuesday. About the same time, deputies received information about a pickup truck that had slammed into a rock embankment near the turnoff to Bass Lake.

Inside the pickup, they found the dead woman and a man who had been stabbed. The stabbing victim and a third man, who had been inside the truck, were interviewed by deputies and the arrest of Taylor-Windsor followed.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

900 pot plants found in Fresno house, sheriff says

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos