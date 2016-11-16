Oakhurst man arrested after woman found dead in truck on Highway 41

4:30 Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson discusses arrest of shooting suspect Pause

0:54 Fresno police investigate homicide west of Highway 99

0:11 Security camera shows car running over 68-year-old Sikh man

1:33 Community, law enforcement come out to honor fallen Stanislaus County deputy

1:06 Fresno State women's basketball team on lessons from loss to Utah

3:26 Turkey 101 top tips

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:43 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter

3:29 How to spatchcock a turkey, it's easier than you think