Oakhurst man arrested after woman found dead in truck on Highway 41

An Oakhurst man was booked on charges of murder and attempted murder Wednesday after Madera County sheriff’s deputies found a woman dead and a man injured at a crash on Highway 41 north of Oakhurst.
The man was identified as George Taylor-Windsor, 26. The names of the victims were not released.
Sheriff’s spokesman Bill Ward said deputies learned of the homicide after responding to a call about a man knocking on doors and calling for help just before midnight Tuesday. About the same time, deputies received information about a pickup truck that had slammed into a rock embankment near the turnoff to Bass Lake.
Inside the pickup, they found the dead woman and a man who had been stabbed. The stabbing victim and a third man, who had been inside the truck, were interviewed by deputies and the arrest of Taylor-Windsor followed.
