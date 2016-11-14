Crime

November 14, 2016 8:46 PM

Armed robber arrested for allegedly hitting Fresno Rite Aid

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

Fresno police arrested Ernest Rodriguez, 51, after he allegedly held up a Rite Aid in southwest Fresno Sunday night, said Sgt. Troy Miller.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers said they responded to reports of employees regarding an armed suspect who took off after robbing them at the 1101 Fresno St. location.

Rodriguez, of Fresno, was spotted with a knife walking northbound on Fresno Street past Highway 99. Authorities said he began to run from officers, but threw the knife into nearby bushes when he realized he was not going to be able to escape.

Miller said Rodriguez was arrested without incident and was found to be on active parole with an extensive criminal history.

