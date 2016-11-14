Jury finds Christopher Cheary guilty in death of 3-year-old, could face death penalty

Christopher Cheary, 25, was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder with two special circumstance in the death of 3-year-old Sophia Acosta, his girlfriend’s child who was murdered five years ago in an Exeter apartment they shared.
Cheary could face the death penalty.
The Tulare County Superior Court jury will return Wednesday to begin penalty phase deliberations to determine if he’ll be sentenced to death or serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The jury came to a verdict Monday after one day of deliberations. It found true two special circumstances of sexual penetration with a foreign object and that the crime occurred during the commission of torture.
