Avenal police hunt for Southern California man suspected of killing man, woman

Avenal police are searching for a suspect in a double murder that took place early Monday in the South Valley city.
Police Chief Rusty Stivers identified the suspect as Frank “Francisco” Contreras. The murders were discovered just before 6 a.m. in the 200 block of South Fourth Avenue, where officers were sent to investigate a report of an injured man. They found a male victim on the front porch. Inside, officers found a woman dead in the living room. A male juvenile who was not injured identified Contreras, who is his father, as the suspect. The male and female victims lived in the house.
Contreras is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a burgundy PT Cruiser or a charcoal Ford F-150 pickup with a license of 422453YI. He is considered armed and dangerous and may live in Southern California. Anyone with information is asked to call 559-386-4444.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
